CAMERON,
John Thomas (Tom):
Passed away peacefully at his home in Christchurch on November 16, 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father and father-in-law of David and Angela, Lindsay and Viki, Debra and Jeff Hatton, and Bronwyn, loved grandad of Amanda, Cohen and Alice, and Nicholas, loved great-grandad of Isaac, Grace, and Jaxon, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and friend of many. Messages to 4 Marion Street, Hoon Hay, Christchurch 8025. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Chapel or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Tom's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday, at 1.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Nov. 19, 2020