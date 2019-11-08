CALLAGHAN,
John Anthony:
With sad hearts, we acknowledge the passing of John in Christchurch, on November 6, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Penny, much loved father of Rachel, Rebecca, Bede, and John, and father-in-law of Mike, Nic and Debs. Adored 'John' granddad of Robert, George, James, Emily, Harry, Charlotte, Maya, Stella, Taj, Lani, Finn, and Riley. The family wish to thank sincerely the staff at Christchurch Hospital for all the remarkable support and care given to John during his short illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Callaghan, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. No flowers by request please. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Nov. 8, 2019