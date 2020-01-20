BURNS, John Brent (Jack):

Jack passed away on January 15, 2020, in WesleyCare, peacefully after a long illness in the care of his loving wife Wendy of 25 years. We would especially like to thank Nurse Maude and the team at WesleyCare who helped us so much to help care for him. Special thanks to the support from his friend Danny who has helped him so much over many years. At Jack's request, a private service will be held. Thank you to those who have helped us over the years. Messages to 30A Kildare Street, Belfast, Christchurch 8051.



