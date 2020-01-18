BURNS, John Brent (Jack):

It is with great sadness we wish to share that Jack passed away on January 15, 2020, aged 59 years. Jack was loved youngest son of Marion and the late Nelson. Jack was a loved father to his four children and their spouses; Jeremy and Lisa; Phillip and Renee, Rebecca and Aarron, Grizz and Louise. Jack had seven wonderful grandchildren; Ethan and Georgia; Tyler, Lucas and Noah; Leo and Arlo. Jack was loved by his five brothers and sisters and their spouses; Bruce and Robyn. Karina and the late Bobby, Maxine and Barry, Mark and Linda, Deborah and Andy. Jack was also an uncle to Bianca and Dean; Morgan and Mark; Matt and Amanda, Jake and Amanda, Kate and Brad; Logan and Chavvah.

He will not be forgotten

Messages to The Burns Family, 1 Sincock Place, Kaiapoi 7630.



