BULLOCK, John Rossmore:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Greymouth, aged 72. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Christine, much loved dad and father-in-law of Lisa Bullock and Alan Rhodes (Oxford), Aaron (Christchurch), and Salena and Michael (Ross), loved special friend of Kirsten and Greg (Auckland), loved grandad of Bailey, Ella, Ezra, and Etana, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend. Messages to PO Box 455, Greymouth 7840. Flowers respectfully declined. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2019