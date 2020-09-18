John BROWN

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club
301 Main Road
Sumner, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

BROWN, John Christopher:
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loved father and father-in-law of Charlie and Dale Brown, Lucy Kerr and Simon Acton-Adams and the late Dougie Brown. Loved stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Philippa Dixon and Richard Fletcher, Sarah Dixon, Rosalind Dixon and Manfred Grick. Loved grandfather of Lydia and Joe Lagan, George Acton-Adams, Louis and Aimee Brown, Hugo, Julian and Madeleine Davis, Reuben and Tomasina Grick, and loved great-grandfather of Isabella Lagan. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Memorial Service for John will be held at the Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 3.00pm. John's family are supremely grateful for the skilled care and compassion given to John by the staff of ward 24 at the Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Helicopter Trust would be appreciated:
http://www.airrescue.co.nz

Published in The Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020
