BLAKELEY,
John Austin (Blake):
Of Blakeley's Of Kaiapoi. On August 7, 2019, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Valmai, loved and loving father and father-in-law of Grant, Suzanne and Andy, and Christine and Dave. Loved and treasured grandad of Abby, Josh, Lauren and Taylah, loved brother and brother-in-law of Ross (deceased) and Joy, and a loved uncle to his nieces. Our sincere appreciation to Christine and John Rhind's, Rev Rob Thomson, St John, and the Police. Messages may be sent to the Blakeley Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At John's express wish, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019