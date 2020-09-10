BLACKWELL, John:
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Cashmere View. Loved husband of Wendy, loving and loved father of Anthony, and Michael, loved father-in-law of Emma, and smitten grandfather of Everett. Special friend of the late Spike. Heartfelt thanks to Pam and the staff at Cashmere View for their wonderful care of John, they became a second family to him. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Blackwell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2020