BLACK, John Andrew:

On October 11, 2019 at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Treasured and proud Dad of Carolyn and Joanna. At John's request a private cremation has taken place.



A Silent Tear

Just close your eyes and you will see

All the memories that you have of me

Just sit and relax and you will find

I'm really still there inside your mind

Don't cry for me now I'm gone

For I am in the land of song

There is no pain, there is no fear

So dry away that silent tear

Don't think of me in the dark and cold

For here I am, no longer old

I'm in that place that's filled with love

Known to you all, as "up above''



