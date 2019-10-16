BLACK, John Andrew:
On October 11, 2019 at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Treasured and proud Dad of Carolyn and Joanna. At John's request a private cremation has taken place.
A Silent Tear
Just close your eyes and you will see
All the memories that you have of me
Just sit and relax and you will find
I'm really still there inside your mind
Don't cry for me now I'm gone
For I am in the land of song
There is no pain, there is no fear
So dry away that silent tear
Don't think of me in the dark and cold
For here I am, no longer old
I'm in that place that's filled with love
Known to you all, as "up above''
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019