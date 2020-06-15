John BEYNON

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of your dad passing Dwayne and Mike god bless..."
    - Cam Young
  • "Sorry to read the passing of your Dad, Dwayne, Cory and..."
    - Melissa Mitchell - McNabb
  • "Thank you Dad for being a awesome Dad. We will all miss you..."
    - Dwayne Beynon
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

BEYNON, John Peter (JB):
On June 12, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side, after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lynette, loving, dedicated and a role model for his three sons, Mike, Cory, and Dwayne, loved father-in-law of Sharon Tite, and Kataraina Fitzell, devoted Grandad JB of Destiny, Levi; and Jack, Great-Grandad JB of Tama; Maia; and Lucy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Beynon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation will be held.

Published in The Press on June 15, 2020
