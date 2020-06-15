BEYNON, John Peter (JB):
On June 12, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side, after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lynette, loving, dedicated and a role model for his three sons, Mike, Cory, and Dwayne, loved father-in-law of Sharon Tite, and Kataraina Fitzell, devoted Grandad JB of Destiny, Levi; and Jack, Great-Grandad JB of Tama; Maia; and Lucy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Beynon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020