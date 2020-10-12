John BERRILL

Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Vigil
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Mary's Pro Cathedral
373 Manchester Street
Death Notice

BERRILL, John Beauchamp:
Passed away after a long battle and brief, peaceful stay at Nurse Maude Hospice on Friday, October 9, 2020, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Jacqueline for over 50 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Pascal and Christa, and Steve and Karyn. Much loved Grandpa of Sophie, and Hannah. Adored brother-in-law of Maryse. Thank you to Jim Edwards and Nurse Maude for their compassion and wonderful care. Messages to the Berrill Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. An informal vigil will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Tuesday, October 13, starting at 5.30pm. A requiem mass will be held at St Mary's Pro Cathedral at 373 Manchester Street on Wednesday, October 14, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020
