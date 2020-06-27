Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John BAX. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 86 years of age, at Palm Grove Rest Home, Christchurch. Dearly loved partner and friend of Valerie, and loving father of Michelle, David, and Nigel, and loving step-father of Karla and family, and Tania and family. Much loved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Valerie would like to thank family and friends for all your kindness, cards, food, flowers and love at the very sad passing of John. Thank you so much to you all. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate John's life has been held and a private cremation followed.







BAX, John Henry Junior:Passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 86 years of age, at Palm Grove Rest Home, Christchurch. Dearly loved partner and friend of Valerie, and loving father of Michelle, David, and Nigel, and loving step-father of Karla and family, and Tania and family. Much loved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Valerie would like to thank family and friends for all your kindness, cards, food, flowers and love at the very sad passing of John. Thank you so much to you all. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate John's life has been held and a private cremation followed. Published in The Press on June 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers