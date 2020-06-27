BAX, John Henry Junior:
Passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 86 years of age, at Palm Grove Rest Home, Christchurch. Dearly loved partner and friend of Valerie, and loving father of Michelle, David, and Nigel, and loving step-father of Karla and family, and Tania and family. Much loved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Valerie would like to thank family and friends for all your kindness, cards, food, flowers and love at the very sad passing of John. Thank you so much to you all. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate John's life has been held and a private cremation followed.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020