BARTLETT,

John Desmond (Des):

Of Oamaru. Peacefully at Oamaru Hospital on August 4, 2019, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Jan, Tony and Melissa, and Leanne. Beloved and adored grandad of Kate and Ben; Ella and Quinn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Anne, Monica and Herbie Timu, Derek, Marlene and Glen Nairn, Warren (deceased) and Shirley. Respected uncle, cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to The Order of St John would be appreciated and can be sent c/- PO Box 554, Oamaru 9444, or may be left in the Church foyer. A service for Des will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, Reed Street, Oamaru, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to Des' family, c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.

Wall's Funeral Services

49 Humber Street

Oamaru (03) 434 8266





