BADGER, John Edwin:

11.6.1940 - 23.8.2019

Dad died peacefully last Friday morning with his family present. John was a husband to Lorraine for many years. He was a father and father-in-law to Jacqui and Jim, Nicci and Stone, John and Ghislaine, and Richard and Antoinette. He was grandfather to Lucia and Jack. He was a son to Lillian and Jack (deceased), and a much loved brother and brother-in-law to Anne and Trevor (deceased), and Joy and John. A big thank you to the staff of Elms Court Lifecare. A big shout out to Dr Hammond Williamson for his humour and no-nonsense approach. John has been cremated and his life will be remembered at a Farewell party on September 14. Any correspondence can be sent to c/- 65 Hoon Hay Road, Christchurch 8025.

As Dad's favourite artist Frank Sinatra said, "I'll do it my way"



