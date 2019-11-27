ASHBY, John Warwick:
On Monday, November 25, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Hospital Unit surrounded by his loving family, aged 87 years. Adored husband of the late Martha, loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Bronwyn, Elizabeth and Stewart, Anna and Dave, Louisa, Jane and Jamie, precious papa of Rachel, and Ben; Mary, and Frances; Billy, Jack and Jess; Johnny, and George; Tommy, and Sam. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Eleanor, and uncle of Douglas and Katie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Ashby, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of John's life will be held at Knox Church, 28 Bealey Avenue, Christchurch Central, on Friday, November 29, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019