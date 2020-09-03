ARRAS, John Christian:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison, much loved father and father- in-law of Ross and Neroli, Trudi and Shaun, Craig and Robyn, and the late Peter and Mark. Loved granddad and great- granddad of all his grandchildren. A service for John will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Saturday, September 5, at 11.00am. Due to current Covid restrictions John's service will be available to view live at www.ustream.tv/channel/ACp7yH5hsX8
Messages to 139 Foley Road, RD5, Levels 7975.
