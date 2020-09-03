John ARRAS

  • "To All of Johns Family So sorry to see John has passed..."
    - JESSICA WILLETTS
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time ..... lots of memories..."
    - Kathryn Larsen (Arras)
  • "Sorry to read of Johns passing. Enjoyed a few games of..."
  • "To the Arras Family at this sad time, please know that..."
    - Nadine Guise
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time Trudi with the passing of..."
    - Colleen Kitto
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Salisbury Park Crematorium
Beaconsfield Road
Timaru
ARRAS, John Christian:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison, much loved father and father- in-law of Ross and Neroli, Trudi and Shaun, Craig and Robyn, and the late Peter and Mark. Loved granddad and great- granddad of all his grandchildren. A service for John will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Saturday, September 5, at 11.00am. Due to current Covid restrictions John's service will be available to view live at www.ustream.tv/channel/ACp7yH5hsX8
Messages to 139 Foley Road, RD5, Levels 7975.
Published in The Press on Sept. 3, 2020
