ARPS, John Christian:
Peacefully at home in Ashburton, on August 22, 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved partner of Jean McTague, loved father and father-in-law of Tania, Sheldon and Lorayne, the late Nina, and Damon Molloy, and Demanda and Regan Clucas. Much loved Grandad of Tristan, Connor, Kavana, Josiah, the late Jake, Jimi; Rory; Sophie, Zoe, and Brodie, and Great Grandad to Ema, Tanika, and Amelia, and a good friend of Vicky and Nia Paul and family. Messages to: c/- The Arps family, PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Ashburton RSA - Doris Linton Lounge, 12 Cox Street, Ashburton, on Monday, August 26, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019