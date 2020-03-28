Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



ANNEREAU,

John Ross (Rossy):

Born in Auckland, November 15, 1945. Ross passed away peacefully March 22, 2020, at Diana Isaac Rest Home in Christchurch, aged 74. Much loved son of Freda and Robert Annereau (deceased), loved brother and uncle of Joan Downey (deceased), Trevor, Michael and Erica, and of Pam Annereau, Vaughan and Justin. A loving great-uncle to his 11 great-nephews and nieces with special mention of his dear niece Ashley. Adored and treasured husband of the late Kathleen May Annereau (nee Dickie), and special stepfather and friend of Peter and Jac Dickie, and Mike and Christine Dickie. The best ever Poppa to Amanda and Morgan Walker, and Matt; Adam and Kayla Dickie, Scott and partner Olivia, Glenn and his partner Tamati. Very proud Grand-Poppa to little Maddison. Ross was a special friend of Joan and Graeme Corlet and their family and was forever grateful for the love and support. We would like to thank the Postie Ladies and Gents, the residents of 'The Lane' along with the medical professionals who have helped the family deal with their massive loss at this time. Everyone has been unbelievably supportive. A celebration of Ross's life will take place once the world settles. Thank you for all your kind thoughts.



