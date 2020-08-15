ANDREW, John Ross:
Died at Nurse Maude Hospice on August 12, 2020, in his 72nd year. Much loved and cherished husband of Paula, and the late Heather, beloved and loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth and Antony, Richard and Rebecca, and William and Suzzannah, treasured granddad of Oliver, Samuel, and Katie; Tyler, Myah, and Flynn; Adele, and Gavin. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late John Andrew, c/- PO Box 39001 Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice, or Cardio-Respiratory Integrated Specialist Services (CRISS) would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Due to the current Ministry of Health restrictions on large gatherings, John's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. For anyone wishing to watch a livestream of John's service, please go to our website: www.lambandhayward.co.nz, go to 'Obituaries', then click on John Andrew for the link.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020