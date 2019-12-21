ROBERTSON,
John Carmichael:
ROBERTSON,
Pamela Doreen (Pam):
Passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, and Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved parents of Karen and Brian, and treasured in-laws of Glenn, René and Melinda. Adored grandparents of Tim, David and Kathryn, and great-grandparents of Emily. The family would like to thank the staff of Ngaio Marsh for their kindness, support and generosity. Messages for the Robertson family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"Will be sadly missed"
A Private Cremation for John and Pam has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019