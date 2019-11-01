PIEPER, Johannus (Hans):

Passed away at home supported by his loving family on October 30, 2019, aged

65 years. We will always remember him as a very caring husband and father who always put family first. He was a man who stuck to his values, held integrity and could speak his mind.

"We love you Dad, and we

will miss your wacky sense of humour, you're one of a kind."

A celebration of Hans life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Pieper family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



