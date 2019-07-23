Johannes VERBERNE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johannes VERBERNE.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

VERBERNE,
Johannes (Jan, John):
On July 21, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Much loved husband of Anneke. One of a kind Dad to Helen and Don, Frank and Debbie, Hans and Win. Very special Opa to his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace, we will miss you dearly and you will
be in our hearts forever.
Special thanks to the carers, nurses and doctors at AMAU and Ward 23. Messages to the Verberne family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Johannes will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, July 27 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.