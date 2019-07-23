VERBERNE,
Johannes (Jan, John):
On July 21, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Much loved husband of Anneke. One of a kind Dad to Helen and Don, Frank and Debbie, Hans and Win. Very special Opa to his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace, we will miss you dearly and you will
be in our hearts forever.
Special thanks to the carers, nurses and doctors at AMAU and Ward 23. Messages to the Verberne family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Johannes will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, July 27 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019