VAN DEN HEUVEL,

Johannes Hendrikus (John):

Dutch Indonesian Forces, Reg. No. 261230026. On March 31, 2020, John, aged 93 years, peacefully passed away. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen, much loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Brent, Johnny and Kaye, Rosina and Matt. Adored Poppy of Letitia and Brendan, Brittany and Phil, Brogan and Nick, Courtney, Olivia and Sam, Mac and Abby. Brother of Wim and the late Frans, Koosje, Gerrit and Lowie. Our heartfelt thanks for the love and care provided for John from Annaliese Haven Rest Home staff. Due to the current situation sadly there will be no rosary and interment. John Rhind will respectfully place John with his beloved Colleen at the Belfast Cemetery, our prayers are with him. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

Rest in Peace



