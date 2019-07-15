HUETING,
Johannes Hermanes (John):
On July 13, 2019, passed away peacefully in Christchurch, aged 85 years. Loving husband of the late Hilda, supportive and caring dad and father-in-law of Robert and Nicola, Sarah and Alan Lattimore, loving, caring grandad of Skye, Ryan, Josh; and Catie. Special thanks to Diana Isaac for their care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Hueting, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for John will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 18 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2019