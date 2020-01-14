Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Johanna Walthera (Anneke):

On January 12, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac with family present, in her 90th year. Much loved and cherished wife of Jan (dec). Amazing and wonderful Mum and Mum-in-law of Hans and Win, Frank and Debbie, and Helen and Don. Very special Oma of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Rest in Peace, we will miss you dearly and you will be

in our hearts forever.

Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac Hospital for their love, care and support of Anneke over the past 6 years. Flowers respectively declined, however donations to Alzheimers New Zealand in Anneke's name can be made at her service. Messages to the Verberne family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Anneke will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, January 16, at 2.30pm. Followed by private cremation







VERBERNE,Johanna Walthera (Anneke):On January 12, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac with family present, in her 90th year. Much loved and cherished wife of Jan (dec). Amazing and wonderful Mum and Mum-in-law of Hans and Win, Frank and Debbie, and Helen and Don. Very special Oma of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.Rest in Peace, we will miss you dearly and you will bein our hearts forever.Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac Hospital for their love, care and support of Anneke over the past 6 years. Flowers respectively declined, however donations to Alzheimers New Zealand in Anneke's name can be made at her service. Messages to the Verberne family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Anneke will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, January 16, at 2.30pm. Followed by private cremation Published in The Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers