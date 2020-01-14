VERBERNE,
Johanna Walthera (Anneke):
On January 12, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac with family present, in her 90th year. Much loved and cherished wife of Jan (dec). Amazing and wonderful Mum and Mum-in-law of Hans and Win, Frank and Debbie, and Helen and Don. Very special Oma of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Rest in Peace, we will miss you dearly and you will be
in our hearts forever.
Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac Hospital for their love, care and support of Anneke over the past 6 years. Flowers respectively declined, however donations to Alzheimers New Zealand in Anneke's name can be made at her service. Messages to the Verberne family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Anneke will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, January 16, at 2.30pm. Followed by private cremation
Published in The Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020