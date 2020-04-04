VAN VUGT, Johanna (An)
Catharina Maria
(nee Laurenssen):
On April 2, 2020, passed away peacefully with Martin by her side at Parklands Hospital, in her 86th year. Loving wife of Martin, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria (deceased), Marinda and Don van Vuuren, and Carina (deceased). Loved Oma of Nicole, Natasha, Aaron and Sarah. Also, sadly missed by her brothers and sisters in the Netherlands. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Parklands Hospital for their care of An. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held when circumstances permit. You are welcome to send messages to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020