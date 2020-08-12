van der KLEY,
Johanna Maria:
Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, aged 91 years. Loved mother of Neil and Judith, Martin and Dorothy, Walter and Heather, Paul and Robyn, Mark and Alison. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. Messages to the van der Kley Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Johanna will be held at the Linwood Avenue Union Church, the corner of Linwood Avenue and Tilford Street, on Friday, August 14, at 11.00am. A private burial will be held at the Ashburton Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020