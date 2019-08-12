Johanna TORK

Died peacefully at home on August 9, 2019, aged 82 years. Loved wife of Gerrit, loved mum of Heather (deceased) and Rob, Sandra and Tony, Anthony and Janelle, loving Oma of Nicholas, Michael, Jennifer, Jayden, Cody, Karl, Leon, Jasmin, Ruben, Hannah, Kelly, and Zoe, and loved by her wider family in Holland. Messages to PO Box 37177, Halswell, Christchurch 8245. Following a private cremation, a Celebration of Remembrance will be held in the Sports Room, Hornby Working Mens Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby, on Wednesday, August 14, between 1.00pm and 3.00pm.

