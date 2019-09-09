McARLEY, Johanna
Katerina (neé Hort):
On September 7, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael Hubac, and the late Reg McArley, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jana Hanko, Michael (deceased), Rudi and Sheila, Bozena and Ken McFarlane, Yarlie and Toni, Milan and Maxine, Ingrid and Chris Douglas, proud and loving nana of her 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Johanna McArley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to Celebrate Johanna's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, September 12, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2019