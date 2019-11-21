Johanna HERMENS

Guest Book
  • "To John and family, Sad to hear of Jean's passing.She was a..."
    - Lorraine Biggs
Service Information
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Elim Church
625 Main Road
Stoke, Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

HERMENS, Johanna Gerada
Petronella (Jean):
28.08.1938 - 17.11.2019
Beloved wife of John. Cherished mum of Chantelle, Jason and Rachel. Remarkable mother-in-law of Martin, Taru and Scott. Adored Oma of Connor, Oscar, Louie, Maya, Ella, Lasse, Peter and David. Passed away peacefully into God's beautiful hands after a short battle with cancer. A service will be held at Elim Church, 625 Main Road, Stoke, Nelson, on Sunday, November 24, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's would be appreciated.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.