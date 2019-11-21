HERMENS, Johanna Gerada
Petronella (Jean):
28.08.1938 - 17.11.2019
Beloved wife of John. Cherished mum of Chantelle, Jason and Rachel. Remarkable mother-in-law of Martin, Taru and Scott. Adored Oma of Connor, Oscar, Louie, Maya, Ella, Lasse, Peter and David. Passed away peacefully into God's beautiful hands after a short battle with cancer. A service will be held at Elim Church, 625 Main Road, Stoke, Nelson, on Sunday, November 24, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2019