de BODE, Johanna Cornelia
Maria (nee Messelink):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2020, aged 86. Dearly beloved wife for 66 years of Jan (John). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Liz and Paul, Con and Tiddo. Oma of Joanna and Will, Jeremy and Kylie, Matthew and Ingrid, and David and Jodie. Great-Oma of Anneke, Leo, Harrison and Zack. A private cremation has been held.
Rest in Peace, you will always live on in our hearts.
Published in The Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
