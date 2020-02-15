Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna BOWDEN. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle (deceased), Jason, Tara and Paul. Treasured grandmother of Jack, Poppy, and Edie. Beloved sister of Margaret. Johanna requested that if you wish, you are welcome to bring flowers from your garden to place on the casket at the service when you arrive. Sincere thanks and praise to all staff at Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora. A Funeral Service for Johanna will be held at St Mary & St Francis de Sales Church, Chervier Centre, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Monday, February 17, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Bowden family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







