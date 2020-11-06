BABONNICK, Johanna:
Passed peacefully, October 31, 2020, at Elms Court Life Care, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Frans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marliesje, Roland and Ruth, and Yolanda. Treasured Oma of Yohanna, Amelia, Jenny, Elise, Lizzy, Francine, Roesia, and Harry and much loved Over Oma. Will be dearly missed by her family in the Netherlands. The family wish to thank the staff at Elms Court Life Care for their wonderful care of "Hanny". Messages for the family may be sent to C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A private service for Johanna has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2020