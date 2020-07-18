MARSHALL, Joffree Lloyd:
On July 15, 2020, suddenly at home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, loving father and father-in-law of Diane and Darryl, Andrew and Emma, loved grandad of Ryan, Kerran and Ashleigh, and Jaydan, loved brother and brother-in-law of Malcolm (Smokey) and Lorraine, and Lachlan (Lochie) (deceased) and Laraine, a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews, and dear friend of Raelene, Ray and Marie. Many thanks to the amazing staff of Nurse Maude Home Care, Rangiora, especially Karen. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Joffree Marshall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Nurse Maude Home Care, North Rural, in memory of Joffree would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. In accordance with Joffree's wishes a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020