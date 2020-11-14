Acknowledgment

GILLESPIE, Joe

(Graham Read):

Eleanor, Hamish, Brydon, Andrew, and families, wish to express our appreciation and sincere thanks for the love and support, flowers, cards, letters, baking, phone calls and many visits, shown to us during the loss of dear Joe on October 13, 2020. Thank you to all who attended Joe's farewell service and also joined on live-streaming. A special thanks to his Doctors and staff of Ward BG, Burwood Hospital, for their love, care and support to Joe and our family. Also to our family doctor, Dr Mark Sycamore, for his care and support to our needs. The kindness and generosity shown from many good friends has been immense help during this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from all of our family.



