GILLESPIE, Joe
(Graham Read):
Passed away peacefully in Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, aged 88 years. Ever loving husband of Eleanor. Cherished father to Hamish, Brydon and Andrew. Much loved father-in-law to Sue, Westerly, Ritsy, Fautino and Lisa. Beloved Grandad Joe to Koebyn, Luke, Annabel, Minami and Aki. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Dawn and Bill, Max and Robyn, Ross and Barbara, Bev and David, Bruce and Jewel. Much loved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special friend to many. Grateful thanks to the staff of BG Ward Burwood Hospital for their fantastic care of Joe and the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made online only via Memorial gifting, bit.ly/grgillespie1310
The Funeral Service to celebrate Joe's Life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, October 19 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020