MOAR, Jodi Louise:

Died 17 years ago

21.08.2002 (aged 25 years)



We think about you always

And talk about you too,

We have so many memories

But we wish we still had you.

They say it gets easier

But that just isn't true,

'Cos every day that passes by

We keep on missing you.



We can't stop the hands of time

Nor live again the past,

So in our hearts you'll always remain,

As long as time will last.

Arohanui Jo



Love your Moar Whanau