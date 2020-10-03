YOUNG, Jock

(Young Cheuk Ko):

Rachel, Michael and Sally, Mark and Anne, Martin, Alison and Robin, Roy and Joanna, and their families wish to thank everyone for their love and support following the passing of their dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, Ya Ya and Gong Gong, and Tai Gong. Also for the many expressions of sympathy, beautiful flowers, food and baking, cards, phone calls and the many visits, they were all very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal and heartfelt thank you from us all.



