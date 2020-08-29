YOUNG,
Jock (Young Cheuk Ko):
Of Dunedin. Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020; in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Rachel, loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Sally, Mark and Anne, Martin and the late Kem, Alison and Robin, Roy and Joanna. Much loved Ya Ya and Gong Gong of Nathan and Amber, Natasha and Willie, and Chloe; Samantha and Claudia; Lance; Nadine; Regan, Alistair, and Sam. Loved Tai Gong of Mia; Lania and Amaya. The family would like to thank Dr Neylon, Rosie, Val and the Haematology team, and the staff of ward 8c at the Dunedin Public Hospital and Dr Matthew Hamilton for their care and support for Jock. A service for Jock will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Tuesday, September 1, at 12.30pm, then to the Andersons Bay Cemetery, Dunedin. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendees will be limited. If you wish to attend the service, please RSVP [email protected] or phone 034555074. For a link to view the service please contact [email protected] or phone 034555074. Messages for the family may be left on Jock's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020