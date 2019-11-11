Jocelyn SHORT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jocelyn SHORT.
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
22 Sheffield Cres
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

SHORT, Jocelyn Cherry:
Passed away peacefully in her 88th year on Friday, November 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell Short. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Christina; Sue and Adri; Brian; and Justine and Jeremy. Loved grandmother of William, Christiaan, Francis, Russell, Peterkin, Jack, and Sam. Great-grandmother to Evelyn. Messages for Jocelyn's family may be posted to the Short Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Jocelyn's funeral will be held at the Lincoln Events Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Thursday, November 14, at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.