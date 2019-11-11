SHORT, Jocelyn Cherry:
Passed away peacefully in her 88th year on Friday, November 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell Short. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Christina; Sue and Adri; Brian; and Justine and Jeremy. Loved grandmother of William, Christiaan, Francis, Russell, Peterkin, Jack, and Sam. Great-grandmother to Evelyn. Messages for Jocelyn's family may be posted to the Short Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Jocelyn's funeral will be held at the Lincoln Events Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Thursday, November 14, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019