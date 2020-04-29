Jocelyn RUSBATCH

Death Notice


RUSBATCH, Jocelyn
Philippa (nee Horman):
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, peacefully at Dianna Isaac Rest Home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Barrie. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Wayne, Julie and the late James, Anita and Andy, Erin and Jason, Andrew, Phillip and Christina. Treasured nana of Jonathan, Alex and Anneliese; Shannon, Taylor and Riley; Thomas and Kate; Zach and Zoe; Kristen and Finn. Messages to the Rusbatch family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.

'Now at rest with Barrie'
Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020
