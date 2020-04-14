PERRY, Jocelyn Nancy
Harcourt (née Keegan):
Died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Harbourview Rest Home, Wellington, following a short illness, aged 86. Beloved wife of David for 63 years, mother of Colin, Stephanie and Peter, Claire and Brent, Derek and Maggie, Jonathan and Lisa, Kristen and Kerry, Carol and Ivan. Much loved Granny of 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sincere thanks to staff at Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington Free Ambulance and Harbourview Rest Home. A private cremation has has been carried out. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 14, 2020