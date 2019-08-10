GILLING, Jocelyn Ruth:
Peacefully passed away, on August 8, 2019, with her family by her side; aged 58 years. Dearly loved wife of David, much loved mother of Nathan, Michael, Claire, and Julia.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
At Jocelyn's request a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 10.30am, on Thursday, August 15. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to
17 Constitution Avenue, Milton 9220.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019