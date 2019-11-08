DAVIDSON, Jocelyn Laura
(nee Trolove):
On November 4, 2019, peacefully at home, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Rob Davidson for 63 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Melanie, Gillian, Caro and James, Ange and Monty. Loved grandmother of her 12 grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. Thank you to the wonderful people at Holly Lea for all their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 13450, Christchurch 8141, would be appreciated.
Published in The Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019