CURRAGH, Jocelyn (Joy)
(nee Redmond):
On October 3, 2020, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother of the late Neil, treasured sister and sister-in-law of the late William and Ann Redmond, Georgina and the late Lester Marshall, the late Jean and Robert Patterson, Alison and the late Peter Pearce, Robert (deceased) and Pamela Redmond, the late Daphne and John Feast, the late Marion and Donald Cunningham, the late Annette and Robert Stewart, Evelyn Redmond, Donald and Lynette Redmond, and Judith (deceased) and Robin Frahm. A special Aunty to all her nieces and nephews and friend to many. Thank you to the staff at Elmswood Hospital for their wonderful care of Joy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jocelyn Curragh, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral for Joy will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020