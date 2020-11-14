CHANEY, Jocelyn Mary:
On November 8, 2020, passed peacefully away at Mayfair Retirement Village; aged 90 years. Now at peace. Much loved wife of Earle. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Susan, Lynette (dec) and Steve, Peter and Lorrel, Christine and Keith. Loved nana of Pamela, Catherine, James, William; Heather, Michelle, Gary; Matthew; Allen and Wayne, and a loved great-grand-nana to all her great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mayfair for their amazing care and support. Messages to the Chaney family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020