MEIKLE, John Neil (Jack):
NZ14129, CPO, RNZN. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Much loved father of Richard, Shelley, Alan and Ian. Proud grandfather to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of Bernice and the late Errol, and special uncle to Donelle.
Dearly missed and
forever in our hearts.
According to the family's wishes, a private family service for Jack will be held.
"THE END"
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020