McERLAIN,
Joanne Maree (Jojo):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on August 22, 2020 after a courageous battle; aged 54. Much loved and cherished daughter of Maurice and Patricia. Loving sister of Kevin, loved and respected Aunt Jojo of Ryan and Brittany, Terry and Mathew. Special great-Aunty of Noah, Kobe, Rome, Rhyleigh, Brooklyn, and Piper. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maud. In keeping with Jo's wishes a private service and memorial mass have been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020