CARTLAND,
Joanne Hamlyn:
On August 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony for 54 years and loving mother of Gillian (Denmark) and Linda (England), and loved Grandmother of Siv and Emma, and Hector and Rachel. Also loved sister of Pete (USA) and Larry (UK).
We miss you dearly.
Forever Loved and Cherished.
Special thanks to M.S. and Parkinson's Canterbury, St John's Ambulance and Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Canterbury, P.O. Box 20567, Christchurch 8543 or may be made at the service. The funeral service will be held in St Thomas Anglican Church, 598 St Eyre Road, Swannanoa, at 1.30pm, on Saturday, August 22. Followed by private cremation. Live-streaming of the service is available on https://youtu.be/OzgpOEavrS0
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020