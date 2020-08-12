WILLIAMS, Joan:
Passed away peacefully early on Monday morning, August 10, 2020. Only daughter of William Gunn and Elsie Leckie of Dunedin, sister of Richard and Billy Leckie. Wife of Bill Williams (deceased), and much loved mother of Mike, Alan (deceased), Stewart, Lesley, Neil, and respective partners. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Sam, Miriam, Elsie, Rose, George, Jess, Matthew, Amy, Max, Amy, Flynn, and Kyle. Joan also treasured her many great-grandchildren. Special mention of Joan's dearly loved friend Ritchie, and her beloved pug companion Elliot, both of whom she will miss very much. Messages may be addressed to the Williams family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At the family's request, a private memorial will be held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020